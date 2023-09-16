Naylor leads Guardians against the Rangers following 4-hit performance

Texas Rangers (82-65, second in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (70-78, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (10-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (10-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -118, Rangers -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Texas Rangers after Josh Naylor had four hits on Friday in a 12-3 win over the Rangers.

Cleveland has gone 37-36 at home and 70-78 overall. The Guardians are 40-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has a 37-35 record on the road and an 82-65 record overall. The Rangers have the best team slugging percentage in the AL at .456.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naylor has 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 91 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 24 home runs, 67 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .277 for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 14-for-34 with four doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 6-4, .266 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Leody Taveras: day-to-day (hand), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.