NBA reaches 30,000 3-pointers made for 4th consecutive season

It is now four consecutive seasons with at least 30,000 3s in the league. That figure had not been reached before the 2021-22 season — and this year's barrage comes with the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics nearing single-season records for 3s made and attempted by a team.

Boston has made 1,323 3s this season, 40 away from matching the mark set by Golden State two seasons ago. And the Celtics have taken 3,574 3s this season, 147 away from the record set by the Houston Rockets in 2018-19.

Boston has eight games remaining and is on pace to break those league single-season records later this week.

The NBA is also on pace to smash the current total records for 3-pointers made and attempted in a season. The league record of 31,579 made 3s was set last season and the record of 86,535 attempted was set in the 2021-22 season.

Entering Sunday, the league was on pace for about 33,200 made 3s this season and about 92,250 attempted.

It may have been fitting for Harden to make Sunday's milestone 3 — since he made another one earlier this season. Harden joined Golden State's Stephen Curry as the only players in NBA history with at least 3,000 regular-season career 3-pointers when he connected on his 60th of the season in a win over Denver on Dec. 1.

