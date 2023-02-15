NBA's Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge

The case remains under investigation.

Forbes, a 29-year-old father of two, played seven seasons in the NBA after going undrafted in 2016. He played at Cleveland State and Michigan State before the NBA.

Forbes signed as a free agent and played his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent in 2021 but returned to the Spurs the following season before being traded to the Denver Nuggets midway through that season.

Forbes signed with Minnesota in July, but the Timberwolves waived him last week to clear a roster spot after acquiring Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers.