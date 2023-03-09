NBA's top defenses square off in Heat-Cavaliers matchup

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 104-100 in the last matchup on March 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Evan Mobley is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (back).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.