Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

NC State AD Boo Corrigan to lead CFP selection committee

news
47 minutes ago
North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan will serve as the College Football Playoff selection committee chairman next season

IRVING, Texas (AP) — North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan will serve as the College Football Playoff selection committee chairman next season, executive director Bill Hancock announced Tuesday.

Hancock also announced in a news release four new members of the 13-person panel for 2022.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, Navy AD Chet Gladchuk, former Wake Forest and Ohio coach Jim Grobe and former USA Today sports writer Kelly Whiteside will join the committee as other members cycle off it.

Corrigan, the son of the late former NCAA President and Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Gene Corrigan, served on the selection committee for the first time in 2021. He will replace Iowa AD Gary Barta, who was chairman for the last two seasons.

The chairman's most notable role is being the face and voice of the committee when the CFP rankings are revealed weekly over the last six weeks of the season.

Barta is coming off the committee after a three-year term along Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb, former Notre Dame and Washington coach Tyrone Willingham and former sports writer Paola Boivin.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

In Other News
1
Giant Bengals watch party proposed at Paul Brown Stadium
2
Koehler introduces legislation that would allow public entities to...
3
Springfield police looking for Kenton Street hit-skip suspect
4
Propane tanker overturns into creek in Springfield Twp.
5
Ohio National Guard assists Springfield Regional Medical Center
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top