NC State goes up against Wright State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Dereon Seabron is putting up a double-double with 19.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Wolfpack. Jericole Hellems is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 14.5 points and four rebounds per game. The Raiders are led by Grant Basile, who is averaging 17.5 points and 9.2 rebounds.GIFTED GRANT: Basile has connected on 15 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Wright State is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.