NC State goes up against Wright State

news
30 minutes ago
Wright State plays North Carolina State in a non-conference matchup

Wright State (3-7) vs. North Carolina State (7-4)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State goes up against Wright State in a non-conference matchup. Wright State beat Tennessee Tech by nine at home on Saturday. North Carolina State lost 83-74 to Richmond on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Dereon Seabron is putting up a double-double with 19.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Wolfpack. Jericole Hellems is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 14.5 points and four rebounds per game. The Raiders are led by Grant Basile, who is averaging 17.5 points and 9.2 rebounds.GIFTED GRANT: Basile has connected on 15 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Wright State is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

WINNING WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Wolfpack are 2-4 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Wolfpack have averaged 24.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

