Nebraska visits Ohio State following Parrish's 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Nebraska after Micah Parrish scored 20 points in Ohio State's 87-82 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-6 in home games. Ohio State is ninth in the Big Ten with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Devin Royal averaging 7.7.

The Cornhuskers are 7-11 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 5.8.

Ohio State's average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royal is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Buyuktuncel is averaging 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Brice Williams is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.