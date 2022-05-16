Neighborhood dispute ends with police fatally shooting woman

The shooting in Windham Township occurred around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses said Cora Baughman had gone to her neighbor's home to discuss a sewage drainage issue that they had been arguing about for months, WJW-TV in Cleveland reported. Someone called 911 about the matter and a county sheriff's deputy and a police officer from neighboring Garrettsville soon arrived on scene.