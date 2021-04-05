Neighbors say Lt Gov Husted will meet them to discuss tweet

“Our children have been targeted for bullying and abuse in the district well before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that abuse has increased significantly in the last 14 months and has reached levels that have brought news media attention to our doorsteps,” the letter continued.

The letter to Husted has now been signed by more than 80 community members and families, up from the 60 original names.

It came in response to a March 26 tweet where Husted linked to an article in which Robert Redfield, the ex-director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, without citing evidence, that he believed the virus originated in a lab in Wuhan.

“So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?” Husted tweeted from his personal account.

In an interview with The Associated Press last week, Husted said he was "just pointing out that this is an international crisis, in my opinion, that the Chinese government is responsible for and I wanted an independent investigation.”