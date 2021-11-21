Nelson, Bjorklund lead St. Thomas (MN) past Niagara 76-67

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Anders Nelson had 19 points as St. Thomas (Minnesota) got past Niagara 76-67 on Saturday.
Parker Bjorklund added 17 points for the Tommies (2-3), while Riley Miller chipped in 15. Bjorklund also had 11 rebounds. Ryan Lindberg had 14 points.
Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the Purple Eagles (1-3). Sam Iorio added 15 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
In Other News
1
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...
2
Local man with one arm wins strongman championship in Iceland
3
First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall
4
4 area teachers dying days apart have schools focused on grieving...
5
Air Force report: More than half in survey experienced abuse or...