Nelson, Bjorklund lead St. Thomas (MN) past Niagara 76-67

2 hours ago
Anders Nelson scored 19 points as St. Thomas (MN) beat Niagara 76-67

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Anders Nelson had 19 points as St. Thomas (Minnesota) got past Niagara 76-67 on Saturday.

Parker Bjorklund added 17 points for the Tommies (2-3), while Riley Miller chipped in 15. Bjorklund also had 11 rebounds. Ryan Lindberg had 14 points.

Marcus Hammond had 17 points for the Purple Eagles (1-3). Sam Iorio added 15 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 13 points.

