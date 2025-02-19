Nelson's 25 lead Eastern Michigan over Miami (Ohio) 76-66

The RedHawks (19-7, 10-3) were led in scoring by Eian Elmer, who finished with 19 points. Miami also got 11 points from Kam Craft.

Eastern Michigan took the lead with 12:15 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 35-23 at halftime, with Terry racking up 17 points. Nelson scored 18 points in the second half.

Eastern Michigan's next game is Saturday against Northern Illinois on the road, and Miami hosts Kent State on Friday.

