Nessah scores 20 as Cleveland State knocks off Radford 87-82

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Dayan Nessah had 20 points in Cleveland State's 87-82 win over Radford on Sunday at the Greenbrier Tip-Off.

Nessah also contributed eight rebounds for the Vikings (2-3). Josiah Harris scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added 15 rebounds. Tre Beard shot 3 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.