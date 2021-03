New Charger Linsley looking to prove contract is worth it

Linsley is also solid in the run game with only four blown blocks in 286 plays, but none resulting in lost yards. By comparison, Feeney had 16 blown blocks in 433 rushing snaps with a league-high 10 being plays that were stopped behind the line of scrimmage.

Currently, right tackle Bryan Bulaga is the only starter on the line likely to be back. With that status of offseason programs undetermined, Linsley knows there might not be a lot of time to build consistency.

“At the end of the day we got to get reps, we all gotta get on the same page, we got to learn how to communicate effectively in the room, not only on the field,” he said. “That’s going to take time, and we’re gonna have to put in the work.”

Linsley and Bulaga played together for five seasons in Green Bay, so that familiarity will be a plus. Linsley said Bulaga made a nice recruiting pitch to get him to come to Southern California, but that he hasn't had a chance to catch up with Herbert yet.

Feiler started at right tackle and left guard over the past three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is likely to line up at left guard, where he started 13 games last season. The Steelers allowed only 70 regular-season sacks over the past three seasons, the fewest in the league.

Feiler said the coaching staff has told him he will line up at guard, but haven't specified which side. Right guard Trai Turner was released while left guard Forrest Lamp is a free agent.

“It was a little choppy at first. Switching your stance up to the other side, it’s a little bit different," said Feiler of transitioning from tackle to guard. "I’ve played left guard before, so it was kind of like riding a bike. Just had to shake the rust off and get back into it.”

