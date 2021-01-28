New electric truck maker to finish first prototypes in March

It currently has nearly 350 workers, mainly at its Ohio headquarters and its research center in suburban Detroit. The company said it expects to have around 1,000 employees by year's end.

It also said on Thursday that is working on plans that will be released later this year for a new electric van that initially will be used as a recreational vehicle in a partnership with Camping World.

The company announced earlier this month that it already has more than 100,000 orders for the light duty truck, which is mainly being sold to commercial customers such as utility companies and municipal governments.