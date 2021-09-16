New England hosts Columbus, aims for 5th straight home victory

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 2-5-5 on the road during the 2020 season. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Arnor Traustason.

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

