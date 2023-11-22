New Mexico secures 92-84 win against Toledo at Ball Dawgs Classic

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — JT Toppin scored 27 points as New Mexico beat Toledo 92-84 on Tuesday at the Ball Dawgs Classic.

Toppin added 11 rebounds for the Lobos (3-1). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 27 points while going 8 of 20 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 9 for 11 from the foul line. Donovan Dent was 7-of-12 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Dante Maddox Jr. finished with 23 points for the Rockets (3-1). Ra'Heim Moss added 22 points for Toledo. Andre Lorentsson also recorded 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.