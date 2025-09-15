New season, same frustrations for Garrett and Browns after 'embarrassing' loss

“This (stuff’s) embarrassing," Garrett said after the game. "We have to be better as a team. We slowly chipped away. We did a solid job of holding them to 3 (points) when we could, and then eventually, the dam broke. They just did whatever they wanted, and we have to continue to play a 60-minute game.”

The Browns have dropped eight straight going back to last season and have not scored more than 17 points in the past seven.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't address Garrett's comments and frustration directly when asked Monday, but with the next four games also against teams that made the playoffs last season, the chances of things spiraling into another lost year continue to increase.

“We obviously have come up short in these first two ballgames, and we’ll just keep our head down and get back to work. That’s really what we’ll do,” Stefanski said.

Even though the defense has allowed a league-low 191.5 yards per game, the offense continues to sputter and make mistakes when there is no room for error.

Joe Flacco was selected the starting quarterback because most thought the 19-year veteran would manage the game well and not do anything to make life difficult for the defense.

However, Flacco had a pair of turnovers for the second straight game, and the Ravens turned both mistakes into touchdowns.

Flacco’s two interceptions in the Week 1 loss to Cincinnati were due more to the passes going off his receiver’s hands.

On Sunday, his third-quarter interception was the result of not throwing the ball away. Nate Wiggins picked off the pass intended for David Njoku and returned it 61 yards to the Browns 5.

Flacco also fumbled after a sack, which was returned by Roquan Smith for a touchdown.

“I think in some respect, we’ve got to cut down on some of those things. In other ways, we have to do a better job of overcoming it, because we understand that’s a part of the game and a part of what’s going to happen every week," Flacco said.

What’s working

Stopping the run. The Browns do lead the league in something positive — rush defense (2.07 yards per carry and 44.5 yards per game). Derrick Henry gained only 23 yards, the third time in the past seven meetings they have held the All-Pro running back to fewer than 30 yards when he has at least 11 carries.

What needs help

Special teams. After kicker Andre Szmyt had a missed extra point and field goal in the opener, the problems continued with Corey Bojorquez having a punt blocked at Baltimore. The Browns have also allowed a pair of 23-yard punt returns the first two weeks.

Stock up

TE Harold Fannin Jr. has 12 receptions, tied for second most by a rookie in league history. The third-round pick tied a team high in receptions against the Ravens with five for 48 yards.

Stock down

CB Cameron Mitchell ended up coming in after Denzel Ward left the game because of cramping. He allowed three touchdowns, all to different receivers.

Injuries

WR DeAndre Carter remains in concussion protocol and CB Denzel Ward (cramping) left the game because of injuries and did not return.

Key number

99: Receptions by Jerry Jeudy, the most by a Browns receiver in their first 19 games with the team.

Next steps

The Browns host Green Bay (2-0) next Sunday. Cleveland has dropped its past four to the Packers, with the most recent win coming in 2005.

