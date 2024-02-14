New Titans coach Brian Callahan leaning on diversity with first-time coordinators

No, this is something Holz couldn't imagine even a couple weeks ago.

“Absolutely not," Holz said Wednesday. "But it’s been a lot of fun so far.”

Callahan introduced his new coordinators at a news conference Wednesday a day after Tennessee announced the bulk of his first coaching staff. Not only is Holz a coordinator for the first time, so is Dennard Wilson who will be running his first defense after being a 12-year NFL assistant.

That's why this staff has plenty of coaching veterans with nobody having more experience than Callahan's own father, Bill. The Callahans are the NFL's seventh father and sons to be head coaches in this league, and the new coach retained a handful of assistants from Mike Vrabel's staff.

“There’s something to the diversity of thought," the younger Callahan said. “You want guys that have had different experiences in different places, have different answers, because ultimately we’re trying to do the best we can on Sundays to put the guys in the best spot so we can go win games.”

Callahan still needs to hire a special teams coordinator and a new strength coach after Frank Piraino left for the New York Giants. Callahan said he'll be leaving the defense in Wilson's control, while Holz will be putting together the weekly offensive game plan with his new boss calling plays on game day.

Another part of the attraction coming to Tennessee? Working with quarterback Will Levis, someone Holz saw only on opposing film as he spent last season as Jacksonville's passing game coordinator. Holz said he noticed Levis' arm talent and toughness.

“Really the three things we’re looking for is decision-making, accuracy and toughness, and you saw all that,” Holz said.

Wilson, who wore an Oilers' throwback shirt, said he has admired this organization back to its time in Houston. He got his start in the NFL working with former Titans coach Jeff Fisher and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in 2012 with the then-St. Louis Rams and still talks with both.

The new Titans defensive coordinator also cited Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles and his most recent boss, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, as other influences.

Wilson already has talked with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The Titans have 24 pending free agents, including their 2023 sack leader Denico Autry who had a career-best 11 1/2 sacks and had 28 1/2 sacks in his three seasons with Tennessee.

The chance to work with Titans general manager Ran Carthon also was a big draw for Wilson. Carthon was a pro scout when Wilson was a young coach. They stayed in contact, admiring how each other worked.

“It was a natural fit,” Wilson said. "And I’m happy to be here. I’m learning about the organization being here, and I’m excited to go to work.”

