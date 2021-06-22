New trial date set for ex-Ohio vice officer over sex charges

Ex-Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell, 57, is also charged with pressuring others to help cover up crimes and lying to federal investigators when he said he had never had sex with prostitutes.

U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus on Monday scheduled a Sept. 27 trial for Mitchell, who has pleaded not guilty. A federal indictment accused Mitchell, a 30-year veteran, of arresting two different women and forcing them to have sex before he would release them. Mitchell's attorney says the allegations are unfounded.