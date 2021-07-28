New York City FC hosts Columbus after 2 consecutive shutout wins

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall a season ago while going 2-5-5 on the road. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Sean Johnson, Heber (injured), James Sands, Talles Magno (injured).

Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Gyasi Zardes, Luis Diaz, Liam Fraser, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.