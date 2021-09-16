dayton-daily-news logo
New York City FC visits FC Cincinnati, looks to stop 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press
New York City FC hits the road against FC Cincinnati aiming to avoid its fourth straight road loss

New York City FC (10-8-5) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-11-8)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +260, New York City FC -106, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC travels to FC Cincinnati looking to stop a three-game road slide.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall and 2-5-4 at home during the 2020 season. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.

New York City FC went 12-8-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 5-5-3 on the road. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago and had 29 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 5-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Kenneth Vermeer.

New York City FC: Tayvon Gray (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

