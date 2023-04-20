New York, Cleveland tied 1-1 heading into game 3

The Knicks are 32-20 in conference play. New York is second in the league with 46.6 rebounds led by Randle averaging 10.0.

The Cavaliers are 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is scoring 23.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 23.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for New York.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Caris LeVert is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.