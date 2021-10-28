dayton-daily-news logo
New York faces Columbus in conference showdown

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Columbus takes on New York in Eastern Conference action

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -156, Blue Jackets +130; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus takes on New York in Eastern Conference action.

New York finished 27-23-6 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 14-11-3 at home. The Rangers averaged 3.1 goals on 28.7 shots per game last season.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall and 7-17-4 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Blue Jackets scored 2.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Reaves: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

