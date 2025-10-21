New York hosts Cleveland to begin season

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks start the season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

New York finished 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Knicks shot 48.6% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 39.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.