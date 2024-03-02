New York takes on Cleveland on 4-game losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: New York aims to break its four-game skid with a victory against Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 26-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is the top team in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 109.6 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Knicks have gone 23-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.5 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The Cavaliers' 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 113.5 points per game, 3.9 more than the 109.6 the Cavaliers give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won 95-89 in the last matchup on Nov. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is shooting 63.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Josh Hart is shooting 42.3% and averaging 8.4 points for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 105.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (knee), Caris LeVert: day to day (elbow).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Julius Randle: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.