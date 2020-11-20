New York visits Columbus for first round of playoffs

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes has 13 goals and two assists for Columbus. Santos has three goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

Brian White has five goals and one assist for New York. Tom Barlow has three goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

New York: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Fatai Alashe (injured).

New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured).

