New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALCS Game 1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 195 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Guardians +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians play in Game 1 of the ALCS.

New York is 44-37 at home and 94-68 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.75 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Cleveland is 42-39 in road games and 92-69 overall. The Guardians have a 47-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams match up Monday for the seventh time this season. The Yankees are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 36 doubles, a triple and 58 home runs for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 12-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 39 home runs, 54 walks and 118 RBI while hitting .279 for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13-for-26 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Guardians: 5-5, .222 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

