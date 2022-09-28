Newman's single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds

Luis Cessa gave up three runs and six hits in six innings in his 200th career game and 28th start

Miguel Andújar had an RBI double in the first and has five RBIs since the Pirates claimed him off waivers from the New York Yankees. Oneil Cruz hit a two-run double in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Mike Siani got the day off after being shaken up Tuesday night while trying to make a diving catch and leaving the game. … INF Donovan Solano (eye infection) missed his fifth game in a row.

UP NEXT

Reds: Rookie RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-4, 4.18) will pitch Friday at the Chicago Cubs o

Pirates: RHP Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13) starts Friday at the Chicago Cubs. He was acquired from St. Louis on Aug. 1.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar