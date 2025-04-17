NFL draft intrigue likely to begin when the Browns go on the clock with 2nd overall pick

The Browns could go in one of three directions with their pick. They could try again to address the quarterback position — a spot the franchise hasn’t been able to consistently get right since returning in 1999 — with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland could also take Sanders’ teammate, Travis Hunter, utilizing his two-way talent as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Or, the Browns could select Penn State’s Abdul Carter and pair him with Myles Garrett to form a formidable pass-rushing duo.

“We have not made a hard decision in terms of how we’re going to utilize the No. 2 pick," general manager Andrew Berry said during his pre-draft news conference. “There are a number of guys that we like. Our travels, they were the logical touch points that you would make for all prospects who are worthy of being considered that high in the draft.”

Owner Jimmy Haslam also made headlines during the league meetings when he said drafting a quarterback, especially with the second pick, shouldn’t be his team’s end-all scenario.

“I think the message is if the right person’s there, we’re going to take him,” Haslam said. “If not, we’ll figure it out for a year or two until we get the right person. There are good football players in this draft and we’ve got to make sure we get the right ones for us.”

State of the QB room

With Watson likely sidelined for the season with a twice ruptured Achilles tendon, the Browns signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal on April 11. They acquired Kenny Pickett from Philadelphia on March 12.

Drafting Sanders would create plenty of buzz. The son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders also isn’t lacking in confidence, saying during his pro day at Colorado “wherever I go it’s definitely going to be an improvement than what it was before I got there.”

If the Browns passed on Sanders, they could move back into late in the first round since they have the 33rd overall pick, which opens day two on Friday. Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ohio State’s Will Howard and Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard are projected to go in the second or third round on Friday.

Berry said the signing of Flacco would not play a factor in their draft decisions.

“We firmly believe that it’s not about picking a player who’s ready to contribute now, it’s about trying to find the player that you think is going to be the best if you have access to that player,” he said. “Quarterbacks mature and grow at their own pace and our thought isn’t in terms of immediacy but making the next long-term bet.”

Strike a pose

Hunter would be the fourth Heisman Trophy winner drafted by the Browns, joining Charles White, Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield.

Berry said during the scouting combine in February that he saw Hunter primarily as a receiver, but he has changed his stance since then. Berry told reporters at the league meetings that he sees Hunter playing both receiver and cornerback but that the balance depends on the schemes on offense and defense and the physical toll.

Hunter not only won the Heisman last year, he took home the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver and the Bednarik Award as the best defensive player.

Berry has described Hunter as a unicorn multiple times, but also compared him to baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani in that he excels in whatever he plays.

Lining them up

Since Berry became the Browns general manager in 2020, eight of his 21 selections in the first four rounds have been on defensive linemen. According to Sportradar, the eight picks are tied with the Raiders and Bengals for most in the league during that span.

With Myles Garrett under contract through the 2029 season, pairing him with Carter could create a premier pass-rushing duo. In his first season as a full-time edge rusher last year at Penn State, Carter had 12 sacks, sixth most in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Carter also would be used to the rigors of a long schedule. Penn State was one of four teams to play 16 games last season during the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff.

Need

Besides quarterback, defensive line and wide receiver, Cleveland needs to address running back. Nick Chubb remains a free agent as the ground game averaged 94.6 yards per game last season, fourth fewest in the league. It also needs to address depth on the offensive line.

Don’t need

David Njoku is back for one more season, leaving the Browns set at tight end, at least for the short term.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP