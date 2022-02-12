NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

“It means that we’re doing something right,” he said.

Among the kids on the scene was Rio Carrillo, whose free T-shirt was marked all over with NFL players’ signatures by the end of the day.

“I’ve never met them before, so it’s really exciting,” Carrillo said. “I’ve been waiting to see them and I’m just happy.”

For players at the event like Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, being involved in the community through his namesake foundation means a great deal. Before becoming a Pro Bowl-caliber player, Waller was addicted to oxycodone as a teenager, overdosed on pills and spent time in a substance rehabilitation program.

“A lot of people can look at me and think that I’m perfect, or that my life has always been this way, and it hasn’t been,” Waller said. “I just want to let them know that anything can be overcome if they go about it in the right manner.”

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward’s father, Paul, died at 46 years old of a heart attack while taking a spin class at a gym. His death prompted Ward to start the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation, which is dedicated to raising awareness for heart health.

In addition to his charity, he knows all too well the importance of setting an example for young children.

“I used to be one of these little kids, just looking up to everyone in the community — athletes or NFL stars coming back to the community and giving back,” Ward said. “I just look forward to coming back and having a good time with the kids.”

Though perhaps more used to stuffing the run as a Buffalo Bills defensive tackle, Phillips was right there with everyone else, digging three-foot-deep holes meant for plants. While Carrillo and company got a kick out of players like Phillips etching signatures on their clothing, Phillips understands his contributions extend a bit further.

“Everything here is good,” Phillips said. “Kids are having a fun time, we’re working hard, I’m sweating.”

