BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Community Conversation tackles what’s in store for region’s economy in 2023?
X
Dark Mode Toggle

NFL Salute to Service award finalists: Hurst, Kittle, Rivera

news
54 minutes ago
Cincinnati tight end Hayden Hurst, San Francisco tight end George Kittle and Washington head coach Ron Rivera are the three finalists for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati tight end Hayden Hurst, San Francisco tight end George Kittle and Washington head coach Ron Rivera are the three finalists for the NFL's Salute to Service Award.

The league on Wednesday announced the finalists for the 12th annual award. It's designated for exceptional effort to honor and support members of the military community. The winner will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 9 in Phoenix along with the rest of the on-field performance awards.

Award sponsor USAA will contribute $25,000 in the recipient’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches, and the NFL will donate $25,000 to the recipient’s military charity of choice. Finalists were determined by a consensus vote of fans, an NFL internal committee and USAA.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Tony Avelar

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

In Other News
1
How the Bengals went from AFC Championship underdogs to favorites...
2
A snow day bust? Why so many didn’t get snow overnight
3
Middletown leaders list many ways to spend nearly $19M in ARPA funds
4
Kroger facing four class-action lawsuits over payroll mistakes
5
Bengals fans who travel for playoffs games: We want to talk to you
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top