dayton-daily-news logo
X

NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather

A severe weather warning is displayed the scoreboard at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the Hall of Fame exhibition NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Combined ShapeCaption
A severe weather warning is displayed the scoreboard at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the Hall of Fame exhibition NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

news
23 minutes ago
The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area.

Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
84-year-old Middletown woman robbed; can you help find suspect?
2
Fiona is a big sister: Cincinnati Zoo’s Bibi gives birth to hippo calf
3
Baby hippo watch: Cincinnati Zoo says Bibi could give birth anytime
4
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
5
Why Cincinnati Premium Outlets is adding stores, as other malls shrink
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top