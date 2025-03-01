NHL honors Gaudreau brothers in emotional Stadium Series tribute

Columbus is mourning the death of Johnny Gaudreau, the NHL star known as "Johnny Hockey," and his younger brother, Matthew, who were struck and killed while riding bicycles near their New Jersey home Aug. 29, one day before their sister's wedding.

The NHL made it a priority to honor the Gaudreaus during the Blue Jackets’ first outdoor hockey experience.

The Blue Jackets entered the arena in what team captain Boone Jenner called “Signature Johnny fit,” wearing matching sweatshirts from Avalon Surf Shop, emulating Gaudreau's ritual of representing businesses from his New Jersey home. The Red Wings donned No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys from across his career, including Team USA and the Boston College Eagles.

The Gaudreaus’ mother, Jane, led the team into the stadium with Johnny’s widow, Meredith, and their young children, Noa and Johnny, wearing Gaudreau Stadium Series bomber jackets. It was a powerful reflection of the close-knit team family that has been forged.

“We wanted to have that moment and get people talking about them again, and never forgetting,” said Steve Mayer, NHL president of content and events.

Johnny Gaudreau’s legacy was also felt throughout the game. His jersey was displayed in the Blue Jackets’ locker room, as it has been all season, and his image appeared on the newly painted helmet of starting goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

“Johnny is still teaching us so many ways,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “We talk about him a lot. There’s just so many ways that Johnny has inspired us.

“He’s constantly with us. He’s in our dressing room. His jersey's there every night, not just game nights. He’s with us all the time.”

Mayer said the NHL began discussions soon after the Gaudreaus’ deaths about how best to memorialize the brothers at this historic event.

“We wanted to celebrate Johnny’s life rather than simply have a moment of silence,” Mayer said. “This is a big deal for Columbus, and we wanted it to be subtle but powerful.”

His teammates recognized the Blue Jackets success — which has them in playoff contention for the first time since 2020 — and appearance in the Stadium Series would have been a dream for Gaudreau, whose love of the game and the players with whom he shared a uniform has shaped everyone in the Blue Jackets locker room.

“What you’re seeing is the big impact that they had,” center Sean Kuraly said of the brothers. “We are carrying on the things that we learned from them and that they’d want us to carry on — to love the game and each other, and embrace every experience.”

The Stadium Series game, which was broadcast in 191 countries, marked a poignant moment for the Blue Jackets and their fans. Columbus, is one of the last NHL teams to be included in an outdoor game.

“We’re going to play for (Johnny) … like we have all year,” Jenner said before the game, “and honor him the best way we can.”

