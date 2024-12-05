Niagara plays Kent State following Dickerson's 21-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on Kent State after Marlie Dickerson scored 21 points in Niagara's 81-60 win over the Bloomsburg (PA) Huskies.

The Purple Eagles are 1-1 in home games. Niagara has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Flashes are 0-2 in road games. Kent State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Niagara scores 61.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 63.4 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 72.6 points per game, 21.6 fewer points than the 94.2 Niagara allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Dial is shooting 48.9% and averaging 11.2 points for the Purple Eagles.

Jenna Batsch is averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Flashes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.