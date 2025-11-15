Niagara travels to Kent State for non-conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and Niagara face off in non-conference action.

Kent State finished 21-12 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Golden Flashes averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.

Niagara finished 2-18 in MAAC action and 1-14 on the road last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 57.1 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 13.8 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.