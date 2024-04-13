Nick Lodolo makes a successful return for the Cincinnati Reds

The 6-foot-6 left-hander allowed one hit — Robbie Grossman's infield single leading off the sixth — and walked one. He also hit two batters.

Lodolo got some defensive help when Stuart Fairchild robbed Gavin Sheets of extra bases with a diving catch in the gap in right-center in the fourth. Spencer Steer made a sliding grab to take a hit away from Sheets in the sixth.

It was Lodolo's first major league appearance since May 6, also against the White Sox. He made seven starts for the Reds in 2023 before he was sidelined by a stress reaction in his left tibia.

The 26-year-old Lodolo pitched in two spring training games in March, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings. But he began the season on the 15-day injured list because of a left calf issue.

Lodolo was selected by Cincinnati with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft out of TCU. He broke into the majors in 2022, finishing with a 3.66 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings, but he also missed a chunk of that season because of a lower back strain.

Right-hander Carson Spiers was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the roster for Lodolo. Manager David Bell said Spiers will work as a starter with the minor league club.

