Nick Lodolo pitches his 1st complete game as Reds beat Nationals 5-0

Noelvi Marte hit an RBI double and Jose Trevino's sacrifice fly drove in Jake Fraley in the eighth inning. Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz each had an RBI in the ninth to cap the scoring.

De La Cruz drew a leadoff walk in the fourth, stole second base and scored on a single by Jake Fraley off starter Michael Soroka (3-8) to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

The Nationals had their five-game home win streak against Cincinnati snapped.

Key moment

Jackson Rutledge replaced Konnor Pilkington with one out in the eighth and gave up back-to-back singles to Austin Hays and Fraley before Marte doubled to left field and Trevino's sac fly made it 3-0.

Key stat

The Reds, who lost the first two games of the series, avoided being swept for the first time this season. Cincinnati set a franchise record with 33 straight series without being swept, breaking the mark of 32 set by the 1970 Reds, who went on to win the National League pennant.

Up next

Cincinnati's Nick Martinez (8-9, 4.73 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Friday in the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay. The Rays haven't yet announced their starter. Washington's MacKenzie Gore (4-9, 3.59) takes the mound Friday against Minnesota's Zebby Matthews (1-2, 6.26) to kick off a three-game set.

