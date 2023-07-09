X

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, taken to hospital for treatment

news
Updated 14 minutes ago
Authorities say an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported

CLEVELAND (AP) — An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people in the Warehouse District at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, about the time the clubs were closing. The suspect then fled the scene.

Officers assigned to the district’s weekly detail arrived quickly and rendered medical aid, police said. Authorities reported that nine gunshot victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Detectives have been talking to victims at the hospital and reviewing video and other evidence, police said. No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

In Other News
1
Springfield police respond to Saturday night shooting
2
2 injured in crash between motorcycle and pickup truck in Clark County
3
Clark County mosquito spraying to begin to address West Nile virus
4
One dead, one flown to hospital after SUV goes airborne in Monroe crash
5
West Nile virus found in Clark County mosquitos
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top