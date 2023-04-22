NL Cy Young winner Alcantara misses start with tendinitis

BreakingNews
CLEVELAND (AP) — Miami Marins ace Sandy Alcantara was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday at Cleveland with biceps tendinitis, but the team said he is not expected to be placed on the injured list.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is sidelined with what the team called “very mild” tendinitis. Alcantara was pushed back to start in the series at Atlanta that begins Monday.

Alcantara is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA in four starts and had been lined up to possibly face Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner.

Left-hander Devin Smeltzer filled in for Alcantara in the first game of the doubleheader. The series opener Friday was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader.

