55 minutes ago
No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in College Football Playoff semifinal at Cotton Bowl to advance to title game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in College Football Playoff semifinal at Cotton Bowl to advance to title game.

