No. 1 Djokovic out of Cincinnati, citing need to recuperate

“I just didn’t deliver yesterday and today. The level of tennis dropped. Also due to exhaustion — mentally and physically,” Djokovic said after the latter defeat. “I gave it all, whatever I had left in the tank, which was not so much.”

Djokovic also lost with partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semifinals, then withdrew from that event's bronze medal match.

The Western & Southern Open starts next weekend in Cincinnati. The main draw of the U.S. Open begins Aug. 30 in New York.

Last year, Djokovic won his second Western & Southern Open title; the tournament was held at Flushing Meadows, the site of the U.S. Open, as part of a special back-to-back staging of the two hard-court events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic wrote Monday that he will "turn my focus and attention to US Open and spend some more time with family. See you in New York soon!”

In addition to pursuing what would be only the fourth one-year Slam by a man — Laver did it twice in the 1960s; Don Budge did it in the 1930s — Djokovic also will be trying to claim his 21st career major title at the U.S. Open. That would break the men's mark of 20 he currently shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

