Local high school athlete collapses; school says trainers helped save her life
No. 1 Houston's Marcus Sasser injured in AAC tourney

news
20 minutes ago
American Athletic Conference player of the year Marcus Sasser has an apparent groin injury

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Athletic Conference player of the year Marcus Sasser left the first-half of top-ranked Houston's AAC tournament semifinal game Saturday with an apparent groin injury.

The school reported at the start of the second half of the game against Cincinnati that Sasser was doubtful to return, and ESPN's broadcast reported that the senior guard said he wouldn't return.

Sasser crumpled to the floor with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half, and was in obvious pain after the non-contact injury. He was dribbling between the conference logo and the 3-point line when his right foot appeared to slip, throwing him off-balance before his left foot slipped as well and put him in an awkward split.

In Houston's 60-46 quarterfinal win over East Carolina on Friday, Sasser scored 24 of his 30 points in the second half as the Cougars overcame their worst-shooting game of the season.

A starter on the Cougars’ 2021 Final Four team, Sasser missed their run to the NCAA Elite Eight last year because of a broken bone in his left foot before Christmas.

___

