No. 1 Houston's Marcus Sasser injured in AAC tourney

The school reported at the start of the second half of the game against Cincinnati that Sasser was doubtful to return, and ESPN's broadcast reported that the senior guard said he wouldn't return.

Sasser crumpled to the floor with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half, and was in obvious pain after the non-contact injury. He was dribbling between the conference logo and the 3-point line when his right foot appeared to slip, throwing him off-balance before his left foot slipped as well and put him in an awkward split.