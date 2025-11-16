No. 1 Ohio State dominates UCLA 48-10 with highlight plays from Peoples and Styles

Peoples had the highlight play of the game on his 19-yard touchdown with 1:19 remaining in the first half. On first-and-10, he took Julian Sayin’s handoff and went around right end. Peoples hurdled over UCLA defensive back Cole Martin at the 10 and landed at the 7 as he didn’t break stride and reached the end zone for the first time this season.

The sophomore added an 8-yard score late in the fourth quarter.

After Kwazi Gilmer’s 18-yard TD reception put UCLA (3-7, 3-4) on the board late in the third quarter, Styles went coast to coast for Ohio State’s first kick return score since 2010. Styles fielded it near the goal line on the right corner, ran to his left and had a wide opening at the Ohio State 20 as he went untouched and extended Ohio State's lead to 41-7.

It was the Buckeyes’ first 100-yard kick return since Ted Ginn at Minnesota in 2005.

Sayin completed 23 of 31 passes for 184 yards and a TD on a night when he was mostly without his top two targets. Sophomore star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was listed as questionable on the pregame availability report due to an undisclosed injury and junior Carnell Tate missed a second straight game due to lower leg tightness.

Smith saw limited action in the first half and had four receptions for 40 yards, including a one-handed, 18-yard catch on the opening possession.

Sayin completed his first 11 passes and was 18 of 21 in the first half, including an 11-yard touchdown to Bryson Rodgers with 4:50 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Buckeyes' lead to 17-0.

Bo Jackson led an Ohio State rushing attack that had 222 yards, including a season-high 147 in the first half. The freshman, who finished with 112 yards on 15 carries, opened the scoring with a 1-yard run up the middle.

Isaiah West also scored for the Buckeyes.

Luke Duncan completed 16 of 23 passes for 154 yards in his first collegiate start. UCLA finally got into Ohio State territory with 1:44 remaining in the third quarter on Rico Flores' 51-yard catch and run to the Buckeyes 19.

The Takeaway

UCLA: The Bruins are 3-4 under interim coach Tim Skipper.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes improved to 26-4 in night games since Ryan Day became coach in 2019, including 13-0 at home.

Up Next

UCLA: Hosts Washington next Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Rutgers next Saturday.

