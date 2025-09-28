No. 1 Ohio State takes on Minnesota in Big Ten action

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 445.8 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 264.5 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 181.3 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (37th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 229.3 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 132 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 97.3 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 5.5 points per game (1st)

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 405.3 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 261.3 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 144 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (50th)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 230 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 164.5 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 65.5 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 16.3 points per game (25th)

Ohio State is 25th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 50% of the time.

Ohio State is 15th in the FBS averaging 35 penalty yards per game.

Minnesota is 91st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81% of trips. Ohio State's red zone defense ranks 1st at 25%.

Minnesota ranks 13th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:38.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 987 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 78.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 297 yards on 35 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 396 yards on 28 catches, 4 TDs

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 958 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Fame Ijeboi, 173 yards on 35 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Javon Tracy, 204 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Ohio State defeated Washington 24-6 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Sayin led Ohio State with 208 yards on 22-of-28 passing (78.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson carried the ball 17 times for 80 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Smith put up 81 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Minnesota defeated Rutgers 31-28 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Lindsey threw for 324 yards on 31-of-41 attempts (75.6%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Ijeboi had 37 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 12 yards. Jalen Smith had four receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Ohio State plays at No. 22 Illinois on Oct. 11. Minnesota hosts Purdue on Oct. 11.