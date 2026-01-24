No. 10 Iowa takes on No. 12 Ohio State after Heiden's 20-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa hosts No. 12 Ohio State after Ava Heiden scored 20 points in Iowa's 85-78 win against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hawkeyes are 10-0 on their home court. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten with 20.8 assists per game led by Chazadi Wright averaging 3.8.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 in Big Ten play. Ohio State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa averages 80.4 points, 17.1 more per game than the 63.3 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heiden is averaging 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Wright is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chance Gray averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Jaloni Cambridge is shooting 49.4% and averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.