No. 10 Ohio State beats Wisconsin 90-67, ends 3-game skid

The Buckeyes missed their first three shot attempts in the third quarter as Wisconsin used an 11-5 spurt to trim Ohio State’s lead to 50-49.

Badgers reserve Brooke Schramek capped the run with a 3-pointer. Cotie McMahon wouldn't let the Buckeyes lose, scorign 15 of her 19 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State:. Thierry and Mikesell were effective on offense early. The duo combined for 23 first-half points on 7 for 13 shooting.

Wisconsin: The Badgers had a tough time taking care of the ball, which gave the Buckeyes an opportunity to increase their first-half lead. Wisconsin committed turnovers on six straight first-quarter possessions.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts No. 8 Maryland Sunday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Rutgers Sunday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll