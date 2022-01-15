No. 10 UConn beats Xavier for 165th straight conference win

The Huskies led 48-23 at intermission. They were led on defense by Nelson-Ododa, who had six blocked shots before halftime.

Connecticut opened the second half with nine straight points, taking its first 30-point lead at 53-23 and stretched the lead from there.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Guard Shelby Calhoun, who came back this week from a hand injury she suffered on Nov. 13, left the game with an apparent right knee injury after a collision going for a loose ball in the third quarter. ... The Musketeers are now 0-4 against UConn and 11-48 all-time against ranked teams.

UConn: The Huskies have not lost a conference game since the program's first stint in the Big East, a 61-59 loss to Notre Dame in the Big East Tournament on March 12, 2013. The Huskies haven’t lost a regular season conference game since March 4, 2013, a triple-overtime loss to the Irish.

UP NEXT

Xavier: The Musketeers return home to face Marquette on Friday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to face Oregon on Monday night.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Connecticut's Nika Muhl, right, blocks a shot by Xavier's Aanaya Harris in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Nika Muhl (10) reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) shoots between Xavier's Kae Satterfield, left, and Mackayla Scarlett (15), right, the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Caroline Ducharme, right, steals the ball from Xavier's Mikayla Hayes, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut's Nika Muhl, right, steals the ball from Xavier's Shaila Beeler in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Off crutches, Connecticut's Paige Bueckers shoots prior to an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill