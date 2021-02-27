No. 11 Indiana women end long skid vs. No. 15 Buckeyes

In an ugly and foul-marred fourth quarter, the Hoosiers erased a nine-point deficit and outscored the Buckeyes 21-3 over the last five minutes. Indiana was 20 of 27 from the foul line in the last 10 minutes as Ohio State had 15 fouls, including a technical, and three players fouled out.

Ali Patberg scored 19 points for Indiana (16-5, 14-2 Big Ten Conference), which broke last year's school record for conference wins. Mackenzie Holmes added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Cardano-Hillary 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aleksa Gulbe scored 10.