No. 12 Illini's offense facing test against No. 19 Wisconsin

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 19 Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4) at No. 12 Illinois (12-5, 8-3), Saturday. The Badgers are in a win-one, lose-one pattern now and need to get on a roll if they hope to stay in the Big Ten race. The Illini are in a nice rhythm, having picked up a huge win over Iowa last week and an overtime win at Indiana Tuesday. The game matches the Big Ten's No. 2 offense in Illinois against the No. 1 defense. In the previous meeting, in January 2020, Illinois won 71-70 for its first victory over the Badgers since 2011.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Big Ten might have 10 teams in the NCAA Tournament, and it doesn't look like Michigan State will be one of them. Tom Izzo's Spartans are 8-7 overall, 2-7 in conference play and were No. 92 in the Wednesday's NET rankings. The Spartans have played in 22 straight NCAAs, but they're mired in a four-game losing streak for the first time since 2007 and face a difficult final stretch of games that includes meetings with Michigan (twice), Iowa and Ohio State.