No. 12 Louisville hosts Ohio after Brown's 29-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (1-2) at Louisville Cardinals (3-0)
Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -31.5; over/under is 175.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Louisville faces Ohio after Mikel Brown Jr. scored 29 points in Louisville's 96-88 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.
Louisville finished 14-3 at home last season while going 27-8 overall. The Cardinals averaged 78.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.
Ohio went 16-16 overall with a 3-10 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 14.1 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
